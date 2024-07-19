NEET-UG case: CBI questions first-year MBBS student at RIMS

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning a first-year MBBS student from the 2023 batch of RIMS in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, an official said on Friday, 19 July.

The student, who stays at the girls’ hostel of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), formerly known as Rajendra Medical College and Hospital (RMCH), an autonomous institute under the Jharkhand government, was approached by the CBI earlier this week for questioning.

"The CBI team is questioning a first-year student. The team contacted the hospital management on Wednesday saying they wanted to question her in connection with the NEET paper leak. The management extended full cooperation to the team. On Thursday too, they grilled her and said she will be questioned further," RIMS PRO Rajiv Ranjan told PTI.

The official said parents of the student had contacted the management and were briefed about the situation.