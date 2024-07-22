NEET-UG case: Physics question enigma keeps SC busy all day

A Delhi University professor on Monday said there was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination that led the Supreme Court to direct IIT-Delhi to set up a panel of experts to resolve the impasse.

The top court, while hearing a clutch of pleas including those that are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper leak and other malpractices, faced an interesting situation over a physics question during the day-long arguments.

It was argued that the question had two correct answers and a set of examinees, who gave one particular answer of the two correct ones, were awarded four marks.

Some lawyers also said there were three sets of aspirants, and one set got minus five for the correct answer, the second secured four marks for another correct answer, and the third group comprised those who skipped it for either want of knowledge or due to the fear of receiving negative marks.