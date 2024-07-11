NEET-UG exam: CBI claims paper leak limited to single Bihar centre

The union government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court ruling out “mass malpractice” or localised set of candidates having been benefited in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak based on a data analytics report submitted by the Indian institute of Technology-Madras.

The CBI made the submission in its status report submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Thursday, 11 July and it stated that the leak was confined to a single exam centre in Bihar and affected only a few students.

The CBI's submission is in line with the union government’s stance which has opposed a full NEET-UG retest for 23 lakh students who appeared for the entrance exam on 5 May. The Centre, in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, said there was no indication of “mass malpractice” in the exam.

According to the Centre, the IIT study took into account parameters such as marks distribution, city-wise and centre-wise rank distribution and candidates spread over marks range.

To date, 11 arrests have been made by the CBI, including eight from Bihar. The agency that is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam has registered six FIRs in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the union government informed the Supreme Court that the counselling process for NEET 2024-25 will be held in four rounds beginning the third week of July. It has added that the "beneficiaries of malpractice will be barred" from counselling.