NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur, fresh date to be announced soon

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in violence-hit Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday.

The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

"NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date," a senior NTA official said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.

Speaking on the development, Singh said that keeping a view of the current situation in Manipur, he had requested to postpone the examinations.

"I had requested them [NEET authority] to postpone the exam, in the current situation. The new date of the exam will be fixed. A total of 8751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is holding an all-party meeting to review the situation.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke.

With inputs from agencies