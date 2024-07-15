NEET-UG row: SC issues notice on NTA's fresh batch of transfer pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 July, issued notice on a fresh batch of petitions filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking the transfer of pleas pending before the Rajasthan High Court related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, to the apex court.

A bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered tagging of NTA’s transfer plea with the main batch of petitions, including pleas seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, coming up for hearing on 18 July.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, refused to pass a formal order staying the proceedings pending before the Rajasthan HC.

“High court generally does not proceed once we issue notice,” it told the counsel representing NTA, who pressed for a stay order on proceedings pending before the high court.