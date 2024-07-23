NEET-UG 2024: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden exam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas seeking the cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question papers and other malpractices.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumpara for around four days.

The bench dictated the operative part of the judgement keeping in mind the future of over 2 million (20 lakh) students, and said a detailed judgement would follow.