Neha Bora detained in ‘unauthorised’ vehicle, no female cops: AISA on Jantar Mantar crackdown
Student leader picked up as protesters clash with police during third day of anti-SIR demonstrations
All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police on Sunday during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, with the student organisation alleging that she was taken away in an “unauthorised vehicle” without a female constable.
AISA alleged that Bora was taken away in a car occupied by male police personnel and that no female constable was present with her during the detention.
“AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! We do not know where they are taking them! Their whereabouts are unknown!” the organisation said in a post on X.
Political activist Yogendra Yadav, who was also at the protest, separately questioned the manner in which Bora was being taken away, saying he could not see a woman police officer in the vehicle.
The allegations could not be independently verified.
Videos from the protest showed women demonstrators climbing onto the car in which Bora was being detained and attempting to prevent it from leaving. Protesters surrounded the vehicle as police personnel tried to move it away from the protest site.
The detention took place as protests against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls entered their third day in the national capital.
A march had been planned from Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road towards Jantar Mantar. Police had not granted permission for the march and had deployed a large security contingent, including paramilitary personnel, drones and barricades.
As protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar, police stopped them at barricades and detained several demonstrators. The protesters tried to prevent police vehicles from leaving, while a window of a police bus was smashed during the confrontation, according to reports.
The incident involving Bora came a day after she, Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan were among around 150 people detained while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar.
The manner of Bora's detention has drawn particular attention because of the allegation that she was transported in a vehicle without a female police officer. AISA described the detention as unlawful, while Bora's social media account questioned where Delhi Police were taking her.
The protests have seen repeated detentions since Friday, when Delhi Police detained nearly 1,000 people around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas. Police have said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force and that permission had not been granted for the demonstrations.
The demonstrations are being held over allegations concerning the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise and demands for Kumar's resignation.
The protests have also led to allegations of police misconduct. Three women journalists have complained of alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during Saturday's demonstrations. Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for an inquiry.
The Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, saying operational queries raised by its members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice.