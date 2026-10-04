Neha Bora detained in ‘unauthorised’ vehicle, no female cops: AISA on Jantar Mantar crackdown

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police on Sunday during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, with the student organisation alleging that she was taken away in an “unauthorised vehicle” without a female constable.

AISA alleged that Bora was taken away in a car occupied by male police personnel and that no female constable was present with her during the detention.

“AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! We do not know where they are taking them! Their whereabouts are unknown!” the organisation said in a post on X.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav, who was also at the protest, separately questioned the manner in which Bora was being taken away, saying he could not see a woman police officer in the vehicle.

The allegations could not be independently verified.

Videos from the protest showed women demonstrators climbing onto the car in which Bora was being detained and attempting to prevent it from leaving. Protesters surrounded the vehicle as police personnel tried to move it away from the protest site.

The detention took place as protests against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls entered their third day in the national capital.

A march had been planned from Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road towards Jantar Mantar. Police had not granted permission for the march and had deployed a large security contingent, including paramilitary personnel, drones and barricades.