Nehru will survive pettiness of BJP: Congress after K'taka govt ad omits Nehru

The Karnataka government in its advertisement gave pictures of 12 freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Chandrashekhar Azad, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad but skipped Nehru.

The BJP on the other hand blames Nehru for partition. On Sunday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the horrors of partition, "Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the real intent of the Prime Minister to mark August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' was to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. "Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected," Ramesh wrote in a tweet.