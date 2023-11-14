Nehru's progressive ideas advanced India's social, economic development

The Congress leadership on Tuesday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, describing him as the prime architect of modern India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal were among the party leaders who visited Nehru's memorial at Shanti Van here and paid homage to him.

The leaders later attended a small function in the central hall of Parliament, where they paid floral tributes before Nehru's portrait. Besides Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Venugopal, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were present in Parliament.

"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. In his understanding, only a Democratic structure which gave space to various cultural, political, and socio-economic trends to express themselves could hold India together," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Today, as we gather in Shanti Van, to pay our revered tributes to him, we must preserve, protect and defend India's Constitution and our long-cherished Democratic institutions and principles - his enduring legacy," he said.

In another post in Hindi, Kharge recalled the words of Nehru, who said, "Citizenship is in the service of the country".

"Humble tribute on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, who took India from zero to the pinnacle, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy and our source of inspiration," he said.