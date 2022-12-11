Nehru's Word: A Yatra that invigorated the freedom struggle

Salt suddenly became a mysterious word, a word of power. The salt tax was to be attacked, the salt laws were to be broken. We were bewildered and could not quite fit in a national struggle with common salt….

Then came Gandhiji’s correspondence with the Viceroy and the beginning of the Dandi Salt March from the ashram at Sabarmati. As people followed the fortunes of this marching column of pilgrims from day to day, the temperature of the country went up. A meeting of the All India Congress Committee was held at Ahmedabad to make final arrangements for the struggle that was now almost upon us. The leader in the struggle was not present, for he was already tramping with his pilgrim band to the sea, and he refused to return. The AICC planned what should be done in case of arrests, and large powers were given to the president to act on behalf of the committee, in case it could not meet, to nominate members of the Working Committee in place of those arrested, and to nominate a successor for himself with the same powers. Similar powers were given by provincial and local Congress committees to their presidents….