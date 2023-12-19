Nehru's Word: How we agreed on the accession of Kashmir

The Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370, announced on 11 December 2023, provided yet another occasion for the ruling party to indulge in their favourite sport of Nehru-bashing. We are told repeatedly that Nehru did everything wrong: going to the UN, including Article 370, agreeing to a ceasefire, agreeing to a plebiscite. The best answer to this vilification is to let Nehru speak for himself. What follows is an extract from his first radio address to the nation on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, made on 2 November 1947, within a week of the erstwhile princely state’s accession to India.

"I want to speak to you tonight about Kashmir, not about the beauty of that famous valley, but about the horror that it has had to face recently. We have passed through very critical days and the burden of taking vital and far-reaching decisions has fallen upon us. We have taken those decisions and I want to tell you about them.

The neighbouring government, using language which is not the language of governments or even of responsible people, has accused the government of India of fraud in regard to the accession of Kashmir to the Indian Union. I cannot emulate that language, nor have I any desire to do so, for I speak for a responsible government and a responsible people.

I agree that there has been fraud and violence in Kashmir but the question is: who is responsible for it? Already considerable parts of the Jammu and Kashmir state have been overrun by raiders from outside, well-armed and well-equipped, and they have ransacked the towns and villages and put many of the inhabitants to the sword. Frightfulness suddenly descended upon this lovely and peaceful country and the beautiful city of Srinagar was on the verge of destruction.

I want to say at once that every step that we have taken in regard to Kashmir, has been taken after the fullest thought and consideration of the consequences, and I am convinced that what we have done was the right thing. Not to have taken those steps would have been a betrayal of a trust and cowardly submission to the law of the sword with its accompaniment of arson, rape and slaughter.