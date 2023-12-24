Nehru's Word: Lessons in communal unity from a besieged Kashmir

To what was this miracle due? Sheikh Abdullah and his colleagues of the National Conference and their unarmed volunteers— Muslim, Hindu and Sikh—took charge of the situation, kept order and prevented panic. It was a wonderful piece of work that they did at a moment when the nerves of most people might have failed them.

They did so because of the strength of their organisation, but even more so, because they were determined to protect their country from the ruthless invader who was destroying their country and trying to compel them, through terrorism, to join Pakistan.

Whatever the future may hold, the people of the Kashmir valley have exhibited during these past few days remarkable courage, capacity for organisation and unity.

It would be well if this lesson was understood by the whole of India that has been poisoned by communal strife. Under the inspiration of a great leader, Sheikh Abdullah, the people of the Valley—Muslim and Hindu and Sikh—were brought together for the defence of their common country against the invader. Our troops could have done little without this popular support and cooperation.

The Maharaja of Kashmir deserves to be congratulated on his decision to make Sheikh Abdullah the head of the administration at this critical juncture. That was a wise step which other rulers might well follow, making their people trustees and defenders of freedom.

It must be remembered, therefore, that the struggle in Kashmir is a struggle of the people of Kashmir under popular leadership against the invader. Our troops are there to help in this struggle, and as soon as Kashmir is free from the invaders, our troops will have no further necessity to remain there, and the fate of Kashmir will be left in the hands of the people of Kashmir.

We have passed through days of peril not only for Kashmir, but for the whole of India. That peril is less now, but it is by no means over, and many other dangers confront us. We have to be very vigilant and well-prepared for whatever may happen.