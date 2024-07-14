Nehru’s Word: The Congress organisation must be reformed throughout

The 18th Lok Sabha elections are over. Political parties are engaged in assessing their successes and failures and deciding their future course of action. While doing so, they might find valuable guidance revisiting Jawaharlal Nehru’s approach to the issue. Even before the first general elections concluded, he sent a preliminary assessment to the Congress Working Committee on 31 January 1952. Though it was clear that the Congress was winning by a huge majority, there is nothing self-congratulatory about his note; instead, he frankly highlights weaknesses and urges quick remedial measures.

---

A full appraisal of the general elections will have to be made later. They are not over yet and many surprises may still be in store for us. Any party contesting elections must make a full examination of the forces at work during the elections and the causes of success and failure. Any working of democracy requires that. The examination must be as objective and impartial as possible. An attempt to hush up things or to ignore something that is not palatable, will lead to wrong conclusions and future disaster.

While a full appraisal and examination must come later, some immediate steps have to be taken and we cannot afford to wait. These steps are not only in relation to the governments to be formed but also in regard to the Congress organisation. Nothing could be more foolish, from the point of view of our organisation, than for us to relapse into passivity.

The elections already held are full of lessons for us. Both our successes and our failures are remarkable and significant. I think that it can truly be said that these elections are a fair index of the mind of the voters at the time they gave the vote. On the whole, there have been fair elections and the voter has had an opportunity to do what he wanted to. There have of course been many unfair forces at play but, in the balance, they can be ignored.

It would be utterly wrong for us to find reasons for our defeat in many places in some trivial occurrence. Where we have won, we have won squarely. Where we have been defeated, that has also been a straight defeat. I am not referring to some individual elections but rather to the picture as a whole.