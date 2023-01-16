Nehru's Word: The movement that filled us with excitement and optimism

The Punjab and the Khilafat wrongs were the topics of the day, and Non-Cooperation, which was to attempt to bring about a righting of these wrongs, was the all-absorbing subject. The larger issue of national freedom or Swaraj was for the moment not stressed. Gandhiji disliked vague and big objectives, he always preferred concentrating on something specific and definite.

Nevertheless, Swaraj was very much in the air and in people’s thoughts, and frequent reference was made to it in innumerable gatherings and conferences….

About this time or a little later, C.F. Andrews wrote a pamphlet advocating independence for India. I think it was called ‘Independence - The Immediate Need’. This was a brilliant essay based on some of [J.R.] Seeley’s writings on India, and it seemed to me not only to make out an unanswerable case for independence but also to mirror the inmost recesses of our hearts.

The deep urge that moved us and our half-formed desires seemed to take clear shape in his simple and earnest language. There was no economic background or socialism in what he had written; it was nationalism pure and simple, the feeling of the humiliation of India and a fierce desire to be rid of it and to put an end to our continuing degradation.