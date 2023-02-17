Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine India's electoral outcomes: Congress

The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.



The party's remarks after Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.



"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.