NeoCov: Doctors advise not to panic

"Currently, there is no direct evidence that NeoCov affects the human body, and we should not panic or get stressed," Dr Rahul Pandit, Member of National and Maharashtra's Covid-19 Taskforce.



"There are many viruses in the world that are yet to be discovered and whose characteristics are not known. We are going through a challenging time and should focus on managing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I advise people not to panic, keep their guard up and follow Covid-19 appropriate protocols," added Pandit, who is also Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai.



According to the research on NeoCov, posted on preprint and not been peer-reviewed yet, the variant carries the combination of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS)-CoV mortality rate (where one in every three infected persons may die) and the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus' high transmission rate.



"It is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for humans," the researchers said.