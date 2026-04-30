Nepal Airlines apologises after map error shows J&K as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines has issued an apology after a network map shared on its social media platforms incorrectly depicted India’s Jammu and Kashmir region as part of Pakistan.

The state-owned airline said the image, posted a day earlier, contained “significant cartographic inaccuracies” that do not reflect either Nepal’s official position or that of the airline. The post was subsequently removed within hours of being identified as erroneous.

In a statement, the carrier expressed regret for the mistake and any offence caused, adding that it is conducting an internal review to ensure stricter accuracy in future communications. It also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties with neighbouring countries.

Airline spokesperson Archana Khadka said the error stemmed from the use of an incorrect base map sourced online, which was inadvertently incorporated into the airline’s network graphic. She stressed that the mistake was not deliberate and was corrected promptly.