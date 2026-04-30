Nepal Airlines apologises after map error shows J&K as part of Pakistan
Flag carrier removes social media post, citing unintentional cartographic mistake and launches internal review
Nepal Airlines has issued an apology after a network map shared on its social media platforms incorrectly depicted India’s Jammu and Kashmir region as part of Pakistan.
The state-owned airline said the image, posted a day earlier, contained “significant cartographic inaccuracies” that do not reflect either Nepal’s official position or that of the airline. The post was subsequently removed within hours of being identified as erroneous.
In a statement, the carrier expressed regret for the mistake and any offence caused, adding that it is conducting an internal review to ensure stricter accuracy in future communications. It also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties with neighbouring countries.
Airline spokesperson Archana Khadka said the error stemmed from the use of an incorrect base map sourced online, which was inadvertently incorporated into the airline’s network graphic. She stressed that the mistake was not deliberate and was corrected promptly.
The image quickly drew criticism on social media, particularly from Indian users, with some calling for a boycott of the airline and accusing it of misrepresentation of territorial boundaries.
Nepal Airlines operates flights to several destinations, including New Delhi and cities across West Asia, Southeast Asia and China.
The incident comes against the backdrop of close and historically rooted ties between India and Nepal, underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which facilitates open borders and strong economic and cultural links.
India remains one of Nepal’s key development partners and its largest bilateral donor in the 2024–25 fiscal year. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagement between the two countries continues, with a potential visit by Vikram Misri to Nepal under consideration as part of ongoing consultations ahead of a future trip by Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India.
With IANS inputs
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