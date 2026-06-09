Nepal curbs Indian mangoes over pesticide issues, boosting local growers

Nepal has restricted the import of mangoes from India, citing concerns over excessive pesticide residues and inadequate quarantine infrastructure along parts of the border, officials said, a move that has provided a boost to domestic growers but raised fears of supply shortages and higher prices.

The restriction has led to locally grown mangoes dominating markets across the country during the peak summer fruit season, when demand for the fruit is at its highest.

Officials said the decision was prompted by concerns that some imported mangoes contained pesticide levels above acceptable limits, as well as the absence of sufficient quarantine and testing facilities in several border regions, particularly in Madhesh province.

Nepal's move also follows a recent setback for Indian mango exports in Japan. In May, Tokyo suspended imports of fresh Indian mangoes after quarantine inspectors found lapses in pest-control and treatment procedures at approved facilities in India. The suspension, affecting popular varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli, was the first since Japan reopened its market to Indian mangoes in 2006 after a two-decade ban.

Although the Japanese action was linked to quarantine compliance rather than pesticide residues, it highlighted the increasing scrutiny faced by Indian agricultural exports. Nepal's restrictions, meanwhile, have been justified on grounds of pesticide concerns and inadequate testing infrastructure along the border.