Nepal flash floods: Tamil Nadu tracing 49 pilgrims as 20 rescued

The Tamil Nadu government is monitoring the rescue and evacuation of pilgrims stranded in flood-hit Nepal and is trying to establish the whereabouts of 49 others who travelled from Chennai for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, School Education Minister A Rajmohan told the state Assembly on Thursday.

The government initially had information about 57 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who had travelled to the region. It later learnt that another group of 49 pilgrims had been taken to Mansarovar by a Chennai-based tour operator, taking the total number of pilgrims from the two regions to 106.

“The state government is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis, and currently steps are on to bring the 20 people who were rescued through Kathmandu,” Rajmohan told the Assembly while responding to a call-attention motion.

20 Tamil pilgrims rescued

The first group consisted of 57 pilgrims — 54 from Tamil Nadu and three from Puducherry — organised by Super Yatra Kumbakonam.

The pilgrims travelled in three vehicles. One of the vehicles carrying around 20 people became stranded after a sudden surge of floodwater.

The group was subsequently rescued and taken to an Armed Police Force camp in the Timure area, where the pilgrims were reported to be safe. Authorities are continuing efforts to establish contact with the remaining members of the group.

The Tamil Nadu government later learnt that another 49 pilgrims had travelled with Chennai-based Mahadev Kailash Yatra. Officials are working with authorities and travel agencies to determine their locations and travel plans.

384 pilgrims among those affected

Rajmohan said 384 people, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, had been in the affected region as part of the pilgrimage.

Of these, 75 people were injured and 209 were rescued — 93 by land and 116 through air ambulances, according to the information presented to the Assembly.

The flash floods caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including 35 vehicular bridges, 45 suspension bridges and around 40 km of roads.

The disaster occurred after a massive surge entered the Bhote Koshi River near the Nepal-Tibet border, severely affecting areas including Rasuwa, Timure and Syabrubesi.