Nepal, India plan to ink deals during PM's visit

Nepali officials said that during the visit, some crucial agreements related to cross-border energy cooperation and trade will be reached.



Agreement on digital payment between Nepal and India, the construction of a dry port in the Chadani-Dodhara area in Nepal, the inauguration of the integrated check posts in Nepalgunj, and setting a new integrated check post in Bhairawaha are part of the agreement.



Likewise, the inauguration of a rail yard in Biratnagar that comes from Jogbini, India; construction and expansion of the two petroleum pipelines; allowing the broadcast of the Nepal Television in India, energy trading between Nepal and Bangladesh via India, agreement on electricity trading between two state-owned agencies for another 25 years so that both sides do not need to seek approval time and again, are also list in the agreement.