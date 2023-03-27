Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

There was no immediate confirmation about the letter from the Indian mission here.



Earlier, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that in a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal.



"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.



"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," it said.



The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.