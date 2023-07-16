Nephew of Atiq Ahmad's rival shot dead in UP's Prayagraj

A 20-year-old nephew of Abid Pradhan, a rival of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, was shot dead allegedly over a domestic dispute in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Puramufti SHO Upendra Pratap Singh told PTI that Sahil was shot dead following a domestic dispute. He was killed at Mariyadih Cachar in the Puramufti area.

The accused Abu Shaad alias Teena, the brother of Pradhan's first wife, has been absconding since the murder.

Pradhan's son-in-law Zaid was allegedly abducted by Ahmad and his henchmen. Pradhan is the litigant in the case.