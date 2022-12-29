UGC-NET to be conducted from Feb 21 to Mar 10

The National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the suitability of students to be recruited as assistant professors will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday.

The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the NTA has been entrusted by the UGC to conduct the UGC-NET. The test determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship" (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.