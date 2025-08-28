Never meant politicians must retire at 75: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's U-turn
Bhagwat's comments have long been viewed as a veiled statement intended for PM Narendra Modi, who turns 75 next month
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat has performed what may be seen as a U-turn on the ongoing debate regarding retirement age for a politician triggered by his own earlier remarks, firmly denying that he had ever suggested 75 as a retirement benchmark for himself or others.
His remark assumes significance considering that his earlier comments have long been viewed as a veiled hint intended for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 next month, as does Bhagwat himself.
Notably, the BJP's own internal policy, as implemented by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, has been that once a party leader turns 75, he or she becomes part of the margdarshak mandali (circle of mentors), a fate which has befallen the likes of L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Yashwant Sinha.
Speaking at the '100 Years Journey of Sangh – New Horizon' event on Thursday, Bhagwat clarified his earlier remarks and dismissed all interpretations, stating that they were based on a misreading of his words.
Referring to a humorous anecdote by former RSS leader Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat explained the intent behind his previous statements. "I quoted Moropant, who was very witty; he would make you bounce on your chair," he said, recounting stories from the launch of Pingle’s biography in Nagpur.
Among those anecdotes was one involving senior RSS leader H.V. Sheshadri presenting Pingle with a shawl at the age of 75 — something Bhagwat said was meant in jest, not as a call for retirement.
"I never said I would retire or someone should retire," he stated emphatically, reiterating that the analogy was not to be interpreted as a fixed guideline.
He also cited Bhaiyyaji Dani, a former RSS chief, to illustrate how leaders have historically balanced personal and organisational responsibilities. "Bhaiyyaji Dani was a chief, but a family person has to work for his family first. He handed over his family work and took responsibility as Sangh chief," Bhagwat said, pointing to the way family commitments often shape volunteer involvement.
Bhagwat highlighted the dedication of RSS workers, noting that the organisation comprises 3,500 full-time pracharaks and between five and seven lakh active volunteers.
Explaining the sense of duty that defines the organisation, Bhagwat said, "In Sangh, we are swayamsevaks; we are given a job, whether we want it or not. Sangh runs a shakha; I have to run it even if I am 80 years old. We do whatever we are told to do."
While acknowledging that he is currently the sole sarsanghchalak, he made it clear that leadership succession is well provided for. "There are at least 10 people who can take over and carry on," he assured.
Summing up the RSS’s approach to service and responsibility, Bhagwat concluded: "This is not for retirement for anybody or anyone else. We are ready to work as long as Sangh wants from us."
