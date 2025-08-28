Never meant politicians must retire at 75: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's U-turn

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat has performed what may be seen as a U-turn on the ongoing debate regarding retirement age for a politician triggered by his own earlier remarks, firmly denying that he had ever suggested 75 as a retirement benchmark for himself or others.

His remark assumes significance considering that his earlier comments have long been viewed as a veiled hint intended for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 next month, as does Bhagwat himself.

Notably, the BJP's own internal policy, as implemented by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, has been that once a party leader turns 75, he or she becomes part of the margdarshak mandali (circle of mentors), a fate which has befallen the likes of L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Yashwant Sinha.

Speaking at the '100 Years Journey of Sangh – New Horizon' event on Thursday, Bhagwat clarified his earlier remarks and dismissed all interpretations, stating that they were based on a misreading of his words.

Referring to a humorous anecdote by former RSS leader Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat explained the intent behind his previous statements. "I quoted Moropant, who was very witty; he would make you bounce on your chair," he said, recounting stories from the launch of Pingle’s biography in Nagpur.

Among those anecdotes was one involving senior RSS leader H.V. Sheshadri presenting Pingle with a shawl at the age of 75 — something Bhagwat said was meant in jest, not as a call for retirement.