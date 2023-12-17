'Never questioned wisdom of govt': Gen Naravane on why he was not made CDS

"I never questioned the wisdom of the government when it made me the Army Chief, so why should I do so now?" writes Gen MM Naravane (retired), one of India's foremost Army Chiefs, on why he was not appointed the Chief of Defence Staff.

Naravane's straight-from-the-shoulder account in his memoir Four Stars of Destiny offers fascinating glimpses of the 40-year journey as a soldier, officer and his rise to the top as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff.

"Sometimes I am asked as to why I was not appointed as the CDS. My response has always been that I never questioned the wisdom of the government when they made me Chief, so why should I do so now?" he writes.

"At the end of the day, it does not matter what rank you retired at, but the reputation you retired with," he says at the end of the book's last chapter titled 'Old Soldiers Never Die'.

'Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki fateh' (The Pure of the Lord are Victorious), Gen Naravane concludes the chapter.