New dates announced for NEET-PG 2024, exam to be held on 11 August
The Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination
The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on 11 August in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday, 5 July.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 23 June.
"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on 11 August in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15 August 2024," the board said.
The Union Health Ministry on 22 June postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on 23 June, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.
Several meetings since then have been held with officials from the Union Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), National Medical Commission (NMC) and Cyber Cell officials to evaluate the "robustness" of the system for the conduct of the exam, sources said.
The Ministry of Health had decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) entrance examination is conducted by NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines