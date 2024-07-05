New dates announced for NEET-PG 2024, exam to be held on 11 August

The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on 11 August in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday, 5 July.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 23 June.

"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on 11 August in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15 August 2024," the board said.