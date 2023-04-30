New expert committee formed for Jantar Mantar conservation: ASI to Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has been apprised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that a new expert committee has been formed for the conservation, restoration, and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar monument.



The ASI made its submission, in a short affidavit, before the bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while responding to a contempt plea moved by Ravindra Nath Sharma in 2011.



Sharma was aggrieved by non-compliance of a division bench order passed on September 22, 2010, which recorded an undertaking provided by the ASI that Jantar Mantar shall be made operational and would, to the best of their abilities, be restored to its former grandeur. The bench had also directed the Central and the Delhi governments to extend necessary support to the ASI.