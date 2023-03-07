New govts to take oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland

A coalition government led by NPP leader and outgoing chief minister Conrad Sangma will be sworn in on Tuesday morning in Meghalaya, while an all-party government led by NDDP’s Neiphiu Rio will take oath later in the day in Nagaland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose BJP party is a junior partner in both the governments is likely to attend the swearing in ceremony at both the capitals of these two northeastern states, according to officials.

Seventy-two-year-old Rio, who will be chief minister for a fifth term will lead an all-party government with no opposition in his state. Nagaland had an all party government twice before but in both cases parties came together in a bid to have a united front for tripartite talks with the Central government and former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.