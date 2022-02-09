'New India is China-nirbhar?' Rahul queries PM on 'Statue of Equality'

Drawing attention to the giant statue manufactured in China and assembled in Hyderabad, Rahul tweeted, "Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar?"



According to sources, a China-based company had been issued the contract in 2015 for manufacturing the five-metal alloy statue. After completion of the production phase in China, it shipped in 1600 components which were assembled over a year and a half at the venue on Hyderabad outskirts.