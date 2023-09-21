New master plan to declare 'Yamuna area' as 'controlled area': Khattar
At a meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), a budget of Rs 878.23 crore was approved for 2023-24 to accelerate the development of Faridabad city
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the arrival of the Jewar airport has opened up new possibilities for development in Faridabad and Palwal districts.
For the planned development of Faridabad and Palwal districts adjoining Jewar, a new master plan will be prepared by declaring the "Yamuna area" as "a controlled area".
At a meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), a budget of Rs 878.23 crore was approved for 2023-24 to accelerate the development of Faridabad city.
The authority approved key projects designed to improve the city's infrastructure, enhance citizen services and contribute to a better environment while envisioning the future population growth and related infrastructure development requirements by 2031.
The development agenda was presented by FMDA Chief Executive Officer A. Sreenivas which was approved by the Chief Minister.
Khattar said with a futuristic outlook and vision for Faridabad, the FMDA has developed a strong development plan keeping in mind the projected population growth in the city till 2031.
Some major development plans were presented in the meeting to support the expansion and development of Faridabad in the next few years.
Several major proposed projects have been approved and further scope of work will be implemented in a time-bound manner, an official statement said.
The Chief Minister said as per Faridabad Development Plan -- 2031, the master plan has been prepared for the supply of drinking water.
Currently, water availability in Faridabad is 330 MLD, and construction of 12 new Ranney wells is underway which will take the supply capacity to 450 MLD.
The administrative approval for the installation of five Ranney wells in the revenue estate of Basantpur village to supplement water supply in Badkhal and NIT constituencies at a project cost of Rs 294.15 crore was also approved by the Chief Minister.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 21 Sep 2023, 8:58 AM