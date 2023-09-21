New master plan to declare 'Yamuna area' as 'controlled area': Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the arrival of the Jewar airport has opened up new possibilities for development in Faridabad and Palwal districts.

For the planned development of Faridabad and Palwal districts adjoining Jewar, a new master plan will be prepared by declaring the "Yamuna area" as "a controlled area".

At a meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), a budget of Rs 878.23 crore was approved for 2023-24 to accelerate the development of Faridabad city.

The authority approved key projects designed to improve the city's infrastructure, enhance citizen services and contribute to a better environment while envisioning the future population growth and related infrastructure development requirements by 2031.