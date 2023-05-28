New parliament building almost ignores South, East, North-East India

The teakwood used in the building was sourced from Nagpur in Maharashtra, while the red and white sandstone were procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan (the same sort of sandstone used in the Red Fort and in Humayun's Tomb in the national capital of Delhi). The kesharia green stone has been procured from Udaipur, red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and white marble has been sourced from Ambaji in Rajasthan. So far, all westerly locations.

"In a way, the entire country came together to construct the temple of democracy, thus reflecting the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," an official said. However, little of the local craftsmanship seems to be in evidence.

The steel structure for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers have been sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture in the new building was crafted in Mumbai. The stone jaali (lattice) works dotting the building are from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The materials for the Ashoka emblem were sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan, while the Ashok Chakra on the walls of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers as well as the exterior of the parliament building were procured from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The stone carving work was done by sculptors from Abu Road and Udaipur, and stone aggregates were sourced from from Kotputali, Rajasthan. Again, mostly western India wins, it seems.



The manufactured sand (ground from granite, rather than dredged from river beds) used in the concrete mix is from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. The fly ash bricks used in the construction were sourced from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh too, while brass works and precast trenches were from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Much is made of the contributions from across the country in the construction of this building on the government's Central Vista website — which also lays out arguments about the necessity of the new building and the shortcomings of the original, as well as having a section on 'myths and realities' about the building. No mention is seen of any resources or contributions from southern or eastern India, far less the far north or the north-east.

Indeed, an installation supposedly depicting the history and heritage of this nation carries labels in only one of India's 22 official languages (Hindi in the Devanagari script) — even the names themselves, very much Sanskritised, will be largely familiar only to Hindi speakers. The map also spills well over into the sovereign territories of other nations, leading to a certain vociferous section of social media users congratulating the nation and the government on its vision of 'Akhand Bharat'. Of India the diverse nation-state, no visible evidence is seen here. One might at best term this set of friezes "reductive", and perhaps go so far as to argue it is appropriative, the opposite of syncretic.