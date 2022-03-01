New Philips earbuds launched in India

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones -- TAT4506BK -- for our customers. Our ambition has been to provide innovative and high-quality products, easily accessible to customers at a competitive price," Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.



"With the launch of ANC TWS, we are confident we will be able to address the needs of our tech savvy audiophile consumer base," Prabhu added.



The company claimed that the earbuds provide a playtime of up to 24 hours, making it your go-to option when you want to enjoy uninterrupted music for a longer period of time. It also has IPX4 splash and sweat proof design helping in having better workout sessions and touch features for easy controls.