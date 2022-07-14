New rules for second marriage by govt employees in Bihar

If a government employee marries for a second time without taking permission from the concerned department and dies during the service period, his/her second wife/husband and their children will not be entitled to get jobs on compassionate grounds. The state government will give preference to the children of the first wife.



The general administration has sent the notification to all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, DGP, DGP home guard, DGP prison, and every concerned officer to implement the same in their respective jurisdictions.