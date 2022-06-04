New smartphone app to detect jaundice in babies shows promise

"The study shows that the neoSCB app is as good as commercial devices currently recommended to screen for severely jaundiced newborns, but the app only requires a smartphone which costs less than a tenth of the commercial device," said Dr Terence Leung (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) who developed the technology behind the app.



"We hope that, once rolled out widely, our technology can be used to save the lives of newborns in parts of the world that lack access to expensive screening devices," he added.



Jaundice, where the skin and whites of the eye turn yellow, is common in newborns.



The yellowness is caused by a substance called bilirubin, which in severe cases can enter the brain, leading to death or disabilities such as hearing loss, neurological conditions such as athetoid cerebral palsy and developmental delays.



Every year severe jaundice causes about 114,000 newborn deaths and 178,000 cases of disability worldwide, despite it being a treatable condition.