New species of otter, near-threatened duck spotted in Odisha's Chilika Lake

Dolphins are now colonising new areas of the Chilika lagoon, a unique assemblage of marine, brackish and freshwater eco-system with estuarine characters.



The lagoon houses about 155-165 dolphins and 10.5 lakhs water birds, representing 105 different species.



Irrawaddy dolphins in India are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, and the IUCN Red List, the report said, adding, the annual survey was conducted by the Transact Survey Method' followed worldwide.



On water birds, the report said that about 1,000 near-threatened ferruginous ducks were sighted for the first time in the lagoon during the survey, besides 2,000 greater flamingos at Nalabana.