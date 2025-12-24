New springtail species discovered in Sikkim’s high-altitude ecosystems

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new species of Collembola, or springtails, in the high-altitude regions of Sikkim, marking a significant addition to India’s entomological records.

The discovery, announced by ZSI in a statement, highlights the Eastern Himalayas as a major biodiversity hotspot. The findings were published on December 1 in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

The newly described species has been named Neelus sikkimensis and represents the first-ever record of the genus Neelus in India. With its inclusion, the global count of species within the genus has increased to eight.

The research was carried out by ZSI’s Apterygota Section under the leadership of Gurupada Mandal, with Kusumendra Kumar Suman as a key member of the study team.