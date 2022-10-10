A new symbol will prove 'revolutionary' for Sena, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed optimism that a new symbol could prove to be 'revolutionary' for the party, revitalise and make it even stronger in the future.



Informally interacting with the mediapersons outside the court where he was brought for his bail case plea, Raut was asked for his reaction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the Sena's iconic 'bow and arrow' symbol and its name (Shiv Sena) last week.



"This is not the first time... In the past even Indira Gandhi had gone through a similar situation and the Congress symbol was frozen thrice and the Janata Dal also had been through one such experience," Raut said.