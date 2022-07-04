New universal flu vax offers broad protection against influenza A viruses

A new universal flu vaccine, constructed with key parts of the influenza virus, offers broad cross protection against different strains and subtypes of influenza A viruses in young and aged populations, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University developed the universal flu vaccine by genetically linking two highly conserved (relatively unchanged over time) portions of the virus - the extracellular domain of matrix 2 (M2e) and the stalk protein found in influenza A H3N2 viruses.

The findings, published in the journal npj Vaccines, show that M2e-stalk protein vaccination induced broad protection against different influenza virus strains and subtypes by universal vaccine-mediated immunity in adult and aged mice.