NGT directs DM-led panel to look into illegal mining allegations in UP's Sonbhadra

According to the applicant, illegal mining activities is being carried out in Billi Markundi village in the district, in violation of Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines and other environmental norms, including Mining Rules, 1963, by respondents --Rajesh Kumar, Farida Begum, M/s BCS Enterprises, Proprietor Chandra Bhushan Gupta son of Ram Lakhan Gupta and M/s Ishana Construction, Proprietor Afreena Khan.

Following the submission of the applicant, the green court said, if any violations are noticed, apart from taking action in the exercise of statutory powers, the authorities may also inform the violators about the proceeding so that they may place their viewpoint, if any, before the Tribunal.