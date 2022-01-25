NGT directs NOIDA authority to look into greenbelt encroachment

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) authority to ensure further action on a plea alleging continuous encroachment of the green belt in Sector 48, NOIDA violating the earlier orders of the tribunal, in which it was directed to restore the green belt by removing of encroachments and illegal structures.



"We consider it appropriate to direct the NOIDA Authority to ensure further action, in case any encroachment still remains. The CEO, NOIDA may look into the matter and, if necessary, coordinate with the concerned Police Authorities and file a compliance report by April 30," stated the NGT bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, in an order issued on January 21.



In its August 2018 order, the green court had said that all the constructions in the land in question shall be removed except those which have been marked in the Master Plan of 2021 and 2031.