NGT extends stay on ministry of environment's notification on construction projects

The bench said no steps were taken by the MoEF&CC either to file a reply or to seek a modification of the stay, and there was no representation from the ministry before the tribunal.



"Thus, there will be no prejudice if such stay continues till any further step is taken in the matter after an expert study and conscious decision as per law," the bench said.



The green panel said the notification was non-sustainable as it could dilute the existing mechanism for impact Assessment by SEIAA. "It is well known that housing projects impact environment in a big way and unless such impact is appraised and mitigation measures adopted and monitored, environment will be compromised ," the tribunal said.



It said there was inadequate provision for conducting environmental impact of housing projects on environment.



"The same (notification) needs to be revisited in light of appropriate expert studies to ensure that effective impact assessment takes place in respect of such projects so as to ensure that the development of any such project is consistent with the precautionary and sustainable development principles," the tribunal said.



It directed a copy of the order be sent to the ministry for compliance.