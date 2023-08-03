NGT panel to probe allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

A bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment…” “In view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action," the bench said on Wednesday.

The tribunal formed a joint committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda.

It directed the committee to “meet within one week, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law and giving the opportunity of being heard to the project proponent.”