NGT seeks action against industries polluting Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

The tribunal noted that there is a high level of faecal coliform and other waste in the river and it is not meeting the bathing criteria and water quality had deteriorated.



"Imbalance, as is being caused today, needs to be remedied to prevent threatening reduction of flow in the rivers. This may be done by a joint Committees in the atates of UP and Uttarakhand, headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture with nominees of Departments of Soil Conservation, Forest, Water Resources and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development," it directed.



"Since the tributaries in question ultimately meet the river Ganga, stern steps for rejuvenation of Ramganga and East Kali carrying the waste of the catchment, having agro-based industries are required to be taken. Discharge of untreated sewage has to be stopped. Let Chief Secretary UP look into the matter and take remedial action," the order dated May 12 said.