NGT seeks action plan against environmental violation near Taj Mahal

Acting on the grievance, a joint committee had, on February 22 reported that some units were found operating while some units were not operating. They were extracting groundwater which stands exempted by the state from regulation for the small industries. It was also found that out of 35 units, only 16 units are operational having valid consent from the State Pollution Control Board, and rest of the 19 units are closed as per the direction of closure order issued from the State Pollution Control Board.



As the village land of Tantpur, Ghaskata and Gugaband is not too much fertile and has rocky land, the only business is red stone cutting and selling of stone pieces, it said.



After hearing the submissions, the tribunal said: "We are of the opinion that the report mentioned above is not complete. The units in question may be small falling in Green Category as per classification of CPCB, as submitted by the State PCB. There can be no objection to helping them in all legal ways but not at the cost of the right of other citizens to access potable water and to clean environment, including conservation of groundwater meant for all."