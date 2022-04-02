NGT seeks report on plea alleging illegal mining in UP's Sonbhadra

The National Green Tribunal sought a factual and action taken report from a joint committee headed by the District Magistrate and State Pollution Control Board on a plea against illegal mining in five villages in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea filed by All India Kaimur Peoples Front against illegal mining in Bhagwa, Agorikhas, Khewandha, Rediaya and Korgi villages.