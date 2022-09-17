NGT slaps Rs 120 cr fine on UP govt for river pollution, waste mismanagement

The green court was dealing the issue for consideration of the remedial action against contamination of water bodies and ground water, specially Ramgarh Lake, Ami, Rapti and Rohani Rivers in and around District Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.



According to the applicant, contaminated water results in Entero Virus (EV) which is brain fever, similar to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Gorakhpur has history of death of hundreds of children at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur though majority of patients may come from different parts of eastern UP and Bihar outside Gorakhpur.



Considering the matter, the bench said, there are two issues - control of EV and control of pollution which also to some extent is source of EV, apart from other diseases. While on the issue of control of EV, report of the Committee shows significant reduction in such cases due to sustained efforts in the last five years with recommendations requiring further measures.