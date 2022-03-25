NGT slaps Rs 50 cr environmental fine to Amroha-based metal company

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore on a metal company based in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with repeated violations of environmental laws and norms.

NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led bench was dealing the plea filed against CL Gupta Export Ltd, in which it was contended that the illegal extraction of groundwater and discharge of untreated hazardous wastes into open drains which ultimately fall in river Ram Ganga, a tributary of river Ganga, causing massive pollution and damaging the environment.



After a detailed analysis of the matter, in the 443-page order, the NGT observed that the violations have continued much prior to March 2019 and at least till the date when the order was reserved on August 3, 2021.