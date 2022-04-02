NGT suspects water contamination behind death of children in Gorakhpur

Contributors to pollution are not merely private industries but also state authorities who have to manage the sewage, the order said.



"The state exists for the welfare of citizens and minimum guaranteed constitutional rights must be enforced. It is no satisfaction that some steps have been taken till pollution is completely stopped and the health of the citizens and the source of water are secured under the public trust doctrine. Since we are assured by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretaries that the situation will receive serious attention henceforth, we hope and expect meaningful, prompt and continuous action," the order read.



A serious concern is the deaths of children and diseases in the area of which contamination of water is a possible cause. Thus, the projects proposed in the form of Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) and sewage treatment plant (STP) need to be implemented on war footing so as to show the result on the ground, and to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court, it said.



The Central Pollution Control Board also needs to monitor STPs in the context of Ramgarh lake, river Ami, Rapti, Ghagra, Rohini and to assess compliance with respect to fecal coliform and sewage utilisation plan, the green court directed.