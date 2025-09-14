NHRC issues notice to Assam police over journalist assault in Lumding

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Assam Director General of Police following reports that a journalist was assaulted and seriously injured by a group of alleged anti-social elements near the Lumding Railway Institute earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commission said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report dated 9 September, which detailed the assault on 7 September. The journalist was reportedly attacked around midnight while returning home after work.

According to the NHRC, the Lumding Press Club and several local residents have condemned the incident, calling for strict action against those responsible and demanding enhanced protection for journalists.

“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a media person was assaulted and grievously injured by a group of some anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on 7 September,” the rights panel said.

“Reportedly, he was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment,” it added.

The Commission observed that the details, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations, particularly regarding the safety and freedom of the press. A formal notice has now been issued to the Assam Police chief, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The journalist in question has reportedly expressed concern for his own safety and urged the authorities to register a case against the attackers and initiate appropriate legal action.