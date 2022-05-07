NHRC notice to UP govt over torture of woman by police in Lalitpur

The NHRC has also sought a report on action taken against the responsible police officer and any relief granted to the victim by the authorities. Reportedly, the woman was working as a domestic help at the residence of a police officer and was beaten on the allegations of a theft in the house.



"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports if true, raise serious issue of violation of human right to the victim. The Police Officer and his family have not only misused their position but also subjected the victim to physical torture and cruelty", said the commission in a statement.